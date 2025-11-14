Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) CFO Sells $546,853.45 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $546,853.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 70,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,923,488.83. The trade was a 10.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeremy Hofmann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 12th, Jeremy Hofmann sold 5,470 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $389,081.10.

On Monday, September 8th, Jeremy Hofmann sold 25,000 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $2,249,750.00.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of ZG stock traded down $1.47 on Friday, reaching $67.21. 908,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,079. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.63 and a 1 year high of $90.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.29. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.50, a P/E/G ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 2.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 2.60%.The firm had revenue of $676.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Zillow Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Zillow Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZG. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Zillow Group by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 23.1% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 33.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 884.7% in the third quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group



Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Further Reading

