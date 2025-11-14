Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) Director Sells $8,334,707.34 in Stock

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) Director Chase Carey sold 81,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.89, for a total transaction of $8,334,707.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 93,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,579,264.78. This trade represents a 46.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Chase Carey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A alerts:

On Monday, November 10th, Chase Carey sold 109,121 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $11,189,267.34.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A Stock Down 1.7%

NASDAQ:FWONA traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,170. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $99.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.51 and a 200-day moving average of $90.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 115.54 and a beta of 0.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on FWONA. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FWONA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FWONA. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A by 1,304.3% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A by 196.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 8.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A

(Get Free Report)

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.