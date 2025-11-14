HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $72.82 and last traded at $72.5240, with a volume of 1949231 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HSBC. BNP Paribas raised HSBC from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research upgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

HSBC Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.95. The firm has a market cap of $250.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 12.85%. On average, analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSBC Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is 41.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HSBC

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in HSBC by 1.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,726,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,438,000 after purchasing an additional 53,072 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC during the first quarter worth $391,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 254.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 17,021 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HSBC during the 1st quarter worth about $443,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in HSBC by 501.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 10,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

