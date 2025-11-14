Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Insider Michael Sean Merrill Covey Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Franklin Covey Company (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) insider Michael Sean Merrill Covey sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $102,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 218,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,209,576.48. The trade was a 3.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Franklin Covey Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of Franklin Covey stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,122. Franklin Covey Company has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $39.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.15. The company has a market capitalization of $188.58 million, a PE ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $71.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.11 million. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 3.81%. Franklin Covey has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Franklin Covey Company will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Covey

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FC. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 564.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 935,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,843,000 after buying an additional 794,876 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 641,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,722,000 after purchasing an additional 27,119 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 45.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 422,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,660,000 after buying an additional 131,872 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Franklin Covey by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 314,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,181,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Franklin Covey by 1.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 252,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Franklin Covey

About Franklin Covey

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.