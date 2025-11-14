Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Insider Michael Sean Merrill Covey Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Franklin Covey Company (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) insider Michael Sean Merrill Covey sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $102,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 218,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,209,576.48. The trade was a 3.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Franklin Covey Stock Down 1.1%
Shares of Franklin Covey stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,122. Franklin Covey Company has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $39.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.15. The company has a market capitalization of $188.58 million, a PE ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84.
Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $71.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.11 million. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 3.81%. Franklin Covey has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Franklin Covey Company will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Covey
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Franklin Covey
About Franklin Covey
Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Franklin Covey
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Jefferies Tells NVIDIA to Step Aside, Picks Broadcom as Top Semiconductor Stock
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Fiserv Has NEVER Done This Before—Is It a Screaming Buy?
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Eli Lilly Strikes Deal With Trump: Why Shares Are Up 10% Since
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.