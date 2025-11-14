Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) VP Sells $164,310.00 in Stock

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) VP Christine Witzsche sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.31, for a total value of $164,310.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 20,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,421,098.51. The trade was a 4.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $2.90 on Friday, hitting $159.33. The stock had a trading volume of 6,039,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,399,068. The stock has a market cap of $144.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.95 and a 52-week high of $221.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.16.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 29.21%.The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st were given a $1.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 103.84%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TXN. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 85.2% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 67.6% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $196.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Mizuho set a $145.00 price target on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

