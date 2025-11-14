Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Director Connie Mcdaniel Sells 4,464 Shares

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) Director Connie Mcdaniel sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $347,343.84. Following the sale, the director directly owned 30,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,335,389.34. The trade was a 12.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of GPN stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.12. 2,218,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,655,659. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.93 and a twelve month high of $120.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.93. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.95.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 15.07%.The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. Global Payments has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.600-6.666 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Global Payments by 242.2% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth $27,000. SouthState Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth $28,000. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 53.4% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Global Payments from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho raised Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Global Payments to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.90.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

