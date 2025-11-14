Insider Selling: Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Vice Chairman Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) Vice Chairman William Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.50, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 255,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,337,225. This trade represents a 0.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRV traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $286.95. 1,437,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,332. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.23 and a twelve month high of $290.61. The firm has a market cap of $64.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $275.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $2.13. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.14%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.30%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $291.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $269.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.31.

Institutional Trading of Travelers Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,047,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,898,456,000 after acquiring an additional 313,449 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,746,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,162,917,000 after purchasing an additional 119,481 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,541,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,481,805,000 after purchasing an additional 54,363 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 71,265.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,616,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $967,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611,758 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,403,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $899,988,000 after buying an additional 25,573 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

