Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Shares Down 9.3% – What’s Next?

Marui Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Free Report) shares fell 9.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $37.40 and last traded at $37.40. 777 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.25.

Marui Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.95.

Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Marui Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $448.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.04 million.

About Marui Group

Marui Group Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the retailing and FinTech businesses in Japan. The company engages in the design and construction of commercial facilities; advertising planning and production; property management; rental of real estate properties; small-amount short-term insurance policy business; and sale of investment trusts.

