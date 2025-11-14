Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Research

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $35.00 price target on Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.71.

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,217,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,224. Travere Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $36.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.40 and its 200 day moving average is $20.50.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $164.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.09 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 717.68% and a negative net margin of 50.64%.The business’s revenue was up 162.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 92,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $2,821,451.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 419,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,734,475.74. This represents a 18.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth E. Reed sold 10,000 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 89,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,246,950. This represents a 10.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 223,941 shares of company stock valued at $7,221,380 in the last ninety days. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $154,000.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

