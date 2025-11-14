Zura Bio’s (ZURA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Chardan Capital

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Chardan Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 145.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Zura Bio from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Zura Bio from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Zura Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zura Bio in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

Get Zura Bio alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ZURA

Zura Bio Stock Performance

Shares of ZURA traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.08. 398,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,516. Zura Bio has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $4.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.24.

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zura Bio will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zura Bio by 12.6% in the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,472,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,698,000 after purchasing an additional 611,952 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Zura Bio by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,659,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after buying an additional 2,052,732 shares during the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zura Bio by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,801,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 723,933 shares during the period. Allostery Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zura Bio by 44.2% during the first quarter. Allostery Investments LP now owns 2,329,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after buying an additional 714,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Zura Bio by 2.4% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,536,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

About Zura Bio

(Get Free Report)

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zura Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zura Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.