Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) VP Sells $3,032,082.06 in Stock

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) VP Berend Bracht sold 3,507 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $864.58, for a total value of $3,032,082.06. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,616.40. The trade was a 57.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $11.52 on Friday, reaching $830.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,119,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,186. The business’s 50 day moving average is $766.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $719.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 1 year low of $488.45 and a 1 year high of $869.36. The company has a market cap of $105.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.37.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $7.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.62 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.20 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 25.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 158,565.9% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,069,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,843,346,000 after acquiring an additional 5,066,179 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth $1,352,509,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth about $933,089,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,443,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,485,042,000 after purchasing an additional 842,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 11.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,009,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,221,323,000 after buying an additional 208,573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $735.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $840.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $785.00 to $906.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $860.71.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

