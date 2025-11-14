Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Director Craig Jacobson Sells 3,000 Shares

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) Director Craig Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total value of $814,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 30,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,379,489.90. The trade was a 8.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Expedia Group Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of EXPE stock traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $264.66. 2,112,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,040,717. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.58. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.01 and a 12-month high of $279.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $7.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.47. Expedia Group had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 56.25%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Expedia Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Expedia Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth $663,882,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 24,899.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,808,466 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $386,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,232 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 102.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,917,669 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $492,152,000 after buying an additional 1,473,386 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $227,174,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 3,369.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029,117 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $172,995,000 after buying an additional 999,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXPE. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $210.00 target price on Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, August 11th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Expedia Group from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. CICC Research raised Expedia Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $271.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $232.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.94.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Featured Stories

