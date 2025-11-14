Insider Selling: Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO Sells 5,312 Shares of Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) CEO August Troendle sold 5,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.23, for a total value of $3,204,357.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 919,290 shares in the company, valued at $554,543,306.70. This trade represents a 0.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Medpace Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Medpace stock traded down $1.23 on Friday, hitting $590.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,092. The company has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.42. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.05 and a 52-week high of $625.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $537.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $420.81.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.36. Medpace had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 91.88%. The firm had revenue of $659.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Medpace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.600-14.860 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MEDP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $342.00 to $474.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Rothschild Redb cut Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Medpace from $425.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen restated a “sell” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $487.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medpace

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Medpace by 10.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Medpace by 188.9% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

