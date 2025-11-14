Nukkleus (NASDAQ:NUKK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Nukkleus (NASDAQ:NUKK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Nukkleus Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of NUKK traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.70. 1,157,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,776,435. The stock has a market cap of $33.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.26 and a beta of -6.49. Nukkleus has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $78.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Nukkleus in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nukkleus has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Trading of Nukkleus

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nukkleus stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Nukkleus Inc. (NASDAQ:NUKK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.08% of Nukkleus at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

About Nukkleus

Nukkleus Inc, a financial technology company, provides blockchain-enabled technology solutions worldwide. It focuses on providing software and technology solutions for retail foreign exchange trading industry. The company provides transactions platform for dealing and risk management services. It also offers cross-border payment and transactions solutions and blockchain-enabled financial services solutions to institutional investors.

