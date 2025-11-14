Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) Announces Earnings Results

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $26.87 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:GREE traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.31. 739,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,236. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.54. Greenidge Generation has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $3.84. The stock has a market cap of $20.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 3.23.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GREE. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Greenidge Generation in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Greenidge Generation by 448.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 60,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 49,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Greenidge Generation by 14.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 135,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 16,914 shares in the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Greenidge Generation in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Greenidge Generation presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenter in New York, as well as hosts, powers, and provides technical support and other related services to bitcoin mining equipment owned by customers.

