Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ANRO. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Alto Neuroscience from $10.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Chardan Capital began coverage on Alto Neuroscience in a research report on Monday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Alto Neuroscience from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alto Neuroscience currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

Alto Neuroscience Stock Performance

Shares of ANRO traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.01. The stock had a trading volume of 402,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,413. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 18.43 and a quick ratio of 18.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.45. Alto Neuroscience has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $15.18.

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.14. Analysts anticipate that Alto Neuroscience will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alto Neuroscience during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alto Neuroscience in the first quarter valued at $302,000. Peapod Lane Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alto Neuroscience during the second quarter valued at $613,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in Alto Neuroscience by 31.1% during the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 901,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 214,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of Alto Neuroscience in the 1st quarter worth $83,000.

Alto Neuroscience Company Profile

Alto Neuroscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising ALTO-100, which is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with major depressive disorder (MDD); and which is in phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Featured Articles

