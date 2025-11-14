CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Trading Down 1.3% After Insider Selling

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) was down 1.3% on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $73.47 and last traded at $77.36. Approximately 52,208,950 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the average daily volume of 23,855,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.34.

Specifically, SVP Chen Goldberg sold 13,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total value of $1,247,454.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 23,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,401.76. The trade was a 37.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Get CoreWeave alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRWV shares. Melius Research set a $140.00 price objective on CoreWeave in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of CoreWeave from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.62.

CoreWeave Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -67.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. The business’s revenue was up 133.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.82) EPS. CoreWeave has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoreWeave

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of CoreWeave by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CoreWeave in the third quarter worth $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the third quarter worth $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000.

CoreWeave Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CoreWeave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreWeave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.