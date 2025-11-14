CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading 1.5% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) rose 1.5% on Friday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $490.00 to $550.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock. CrowdStrike traded as high as $544.04 and last traded at $537.55. Approximately 1,936,133 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 3,478,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $529.78.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $505.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Scotiabank raised CrowdStrike from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $510.00 price target (up previously from $410.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $516.93.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CRWD

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $5,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 354,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,369,740. The trade was a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.98, for a total transaction of $1,152,330.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 79,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,815,405.86. This represents a 2.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,622 shares of company stock worth $58,561,456. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth about $798,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 21,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 73.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $134.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -451.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 128.27 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $497.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $470.67.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.