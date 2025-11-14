Scott Farquhar Sells 7,665 Shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total value of $1,178,647.05. Following the sale, the director directly owned 245,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,716,705.60. The trade was a 3.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Monday, November 10th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $1,211,070.00.

On Friday, November 7th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.58, for a total value of $1,192,520.70.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total transaction of $1,246,788.90.

On Monday, November 3rd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.79, for a total transaction of $1,324,435.35.

On Friday, October 31st, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.61, for a total transaction of $1,284,730.65.

On Wednesday, October 29th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.41, for a total transaction of $1,229,542.65.

On Monday, October 27th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,264,954.95.

On Friday, October 24th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $1,260,892.50.

On Wednesday, October 22nd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total value of $1,296,611.40.

On Friday, October 17th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.21, for a total value of $1,159,024.65.

Shares of TEAM stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $151.79. 2,657,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,503,390. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.00. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a one year low of $144.32 and a one year high of $326.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a PE ratio of -213.79, a P/E/G ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Atlassian has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, October 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Atlassian from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 21st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capco Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 60.4% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in Atlassian by 19,900.0% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 447.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

