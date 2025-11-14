Scott Farquhar Sells 7,665 Shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total value of $1,178,647.05. Following the sale, the director directly owned 245,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,716,705.60. The trade was a 3.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 10th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $1,211,070.00.
- On Friday, November 7th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.58, for a total value of $1,192,520.70.
- On Wednesday, November 5th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total transaction of $1,246,788.90.
- On Monday, November 3rd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.79, for a total transaction of $1,324,435.35.
- On Friday, October 31st, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.61, for a total transaction of $1,284,730.65.
- On Wednesday, October 29th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.41, for a total transaction of $1,229,542.65.
- On Monday, October 27th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,264,954.95.
- On Friday, October 24th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $1,260,892.50.
- On Wednesday, October 22nd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total value of $1,296,611.40.
- On Friday, October 17th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.21, for a total value of $1,159,024.65.
Atlassian Stock Performance
Shares of TEAM stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $151.79. 2,657,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,503,390. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.00. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a one year low of $144.32 and a one year high of $326.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a PE ratio of -213.79, a P/E/G ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, October 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Atlassian from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 21st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.44.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capco Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 60.4% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in Atlassian by 19,900.0% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 447.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.
Atlassian Company Profile
Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.
