Top Canadian Stocks To Consider – November 14th

Canadian Solar, Celsius, and Canadian Natural Resources are the three Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Canadian stocks are shares of companies that are incorporated in, headquartered in, or primarily operate in Canada; they represent ownership interests in those firms and entitle shareholders to potential dividends and capital gains. These equities are mainly traded on Canadian exchanges (e.g., TSX, TSXV) or as Canadian-listed ADRs, and carry investor considerations such as Canadian economic and sector exposure (notably energy and financials), regulatory and tax rules, and currency risk versus an investor’s home currency. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

Canadian Solar (CSIQ)

Canadian Solar Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

