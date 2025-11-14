Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Thursday, December 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This is a 66.7% increase from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Vertiv has a dividend payout ratio of 3.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Vertiv to earn $4.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.4%.

VRT traded up $7.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.66. 9,781,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,742,781. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $202.45. The company has a market capitalization of $65.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.25. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 10.67%.The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.290 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.070-4.130 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul Ryan sold 22,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.34, for a total transaction of $2,829,240.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,334.02. This trade represents a 63.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Reinemund sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total transaction of $12,822,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 133,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,095,957.26. The trade was a 42.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 139,298 shares of company stock worth $17,770,188 over the last 90 days. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 41.2% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 68,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after buying an additional 20,048 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Vertiv by 18.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vertiv by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 7,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vertiv by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 45,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 9,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

