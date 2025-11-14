Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Cut to $51.00 by Analysts at Capital One Financial

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Capital One Financial from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,MarketScreener reports. Capital One Financial currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.17 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.98 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Siebert Williams Shank cut their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.79. 5,510,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,564,455. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.01. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $39.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.90 and a 200-day moving average of $33.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 16.57%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DVN. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PFS Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

