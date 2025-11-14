MetaVia (MTVA) & The Competition Critical Analysis

MetaVia (NASDAQ:MTVA – Get Free Report) is one of 617 publicly-traded companies in the “MED – BIOMED/GENE” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare MetaVia to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.4% of MetaVia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.2% of shares of all “MED – BIOMED/GENE” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of MetaVia shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of shares of all “MED – BIOMED/GENE” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MetaVia and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MetaVia N/A -212.00% -107.21% MetaVia Competitors -1,415.95% -736.08% -28.61%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MetaVia 1 0 2 0 2.33 MetaVia Competitors 5558 12063 37477 1138 2.61

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for MetaVia and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

MetaVia currently has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 972.50%. As a group, “MED – BIOMED/GENE” companies have a potential upside of 59.33%. Given MetaVia’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MetaVia is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

MetaVia has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MetaVia’s rivals have a beta of 1.04, meaning that their average stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MetaVia and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MetaVia N/A -$27.59 million -0.92 MetaVia Competitors $974.60 million -$45.55 million 11.59

MetaVia’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than MetaVia. MetaVia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

MetaVia rivals beat MetaVia on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About MetaVia

MetaVia Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on transforming cardiometabolic diseases. MetaVia Inc., formerly known as NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

