Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Cut to $136.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $144.00 to $136.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.29.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.78. 12,998,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,457,498. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.03 and its 200-day moving average is $114.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walt Disney

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,220,599,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $2,618,295,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $1,353,607,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $725,219,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 231.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,711,353 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $539,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.