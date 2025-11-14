International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ICAGY. UBS Group lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group Trading Down 1.8%

ICAGY stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $10.15. 28,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.72. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $11.22.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $1.09. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a return on equity of 84.18% and a net margin of 9.52%.The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.95 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

(Get Free Report)

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.