Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Walmart (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $118.00 target price on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Walmart from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $111.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday. Thirty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.28. The company had a trading volume of 17,741,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,186,217. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart has a 52 week low of $79.81 and a 52 week high of $109.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, CTO Suresh Kumar sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total value of $3,104,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 1,787,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,921,584. This trade represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.97, for a total value of $1,863,353.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,392,985 shares in the company, valued at $421,594,770.45. This trade represents a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 149,383 shares of company stock worth $15,365,487 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Collier Financial bought a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 319.7% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

