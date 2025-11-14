Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $4.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.10 million. Origin Materials had a negative return on equity of 27.05% and a negative net margin of 312.11%. Origin Materials updated its FY 2026 guidance to EPS and its FY 2027 guidance to EPS.

Origin Materials Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:ORGN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.49. 1,299,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,246,046. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.58. Origin Materials has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.37. The firm has a market cap of $72.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Origin Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $1.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Matthew T. Plavan sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.55, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,360,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,127.05. This trade represents a 9.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Origin Materials

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Materials by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,552,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 220,421 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Origin Materials by 21.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 111,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 19,950 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Origin Materials by 112.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 75,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 39,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Origin Materials by 13.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,705,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 196,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.91% of the company’s stock.

About Origin Materials

Origin Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carbon-negative materials company. The company develops a proprietary biomass conversion platform to convert biomass, or plant-based carbon into building block chemicals chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other oils and extractives and other co-products.

