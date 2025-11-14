Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Insider John Davis Sells 6,563 Shares

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) insider John Davis sold 6,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total value of $300,979.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 198,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,118,894.12. The trade was a 3.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Artivion Trading Down 0.7%

AORT stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.29. The company had a trading volume of 178,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,364. Artivion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.97 and a 52-week high of $48.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.83 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Artivion had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 4.43%.The business had revenue of $113.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.71 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Artivion has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artivion

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Artivion by 235.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 446,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,906,000 after buying an additional 313,446 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Artivion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Artivion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Artivion by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 437,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,536,000 after purchasing an additional 70,030 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Artivion by 13.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,016 shares in the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AORT shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Artivion from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Artivion from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Artivion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $38.80 in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Artivion in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Citizens Jmp increased their price objective on Artivion from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.11.

About Artivion

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

Featured Stories

