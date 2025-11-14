Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Insider John Davis Sells 6,563 Shares

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) insider John Davis sold 6,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total value of $300,979.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 198,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,118,894.12. The trade was a 3.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Artivion Trading Down 0.7%
AORT stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.29. The company had a trading volume of 178,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,364. Artivion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.97 and a 52-week high of $48.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.83 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Artivion had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 4.43%.The business had revenue of $113.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.71 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Artivion has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artivion
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AORT shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Artivion from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Artivion from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Artivion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $38.80 in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Artivion in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Citizens Jmp increased their price objective on Artivion from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.11.
View Our Latest Research Report on AORT
About Artivion
Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Artivion
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Fiserv Has NEVER Done This Before—Is It a Screaming Buy?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Eli Lilly Strikes Deal With Trump: Why Shares Are Up 10% Since
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Here’s What We Learned From AST SpaceMobile’s Q3 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Artivion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artivion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.