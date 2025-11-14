Shore Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for Land Securities Group (LON:LAND)

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday,London Stock Exchange reports.

LAND has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 725 price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 760 target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 699.60.

Land Securities Group Trading Down 4.6%

LON:LAND traded down GBX 29.50 on Friday, reaching GBX 617.50. The stock had a trading volume of 306,268,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,957,504. Land Securities Group has a 12-month low of GBX 490.20 and a 12-month high of GBX 652.50. The company has a market cap of £4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 599.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 596.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.04, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported GBX 25.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Land Securities Group had a negative net margin of 38.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. Equities analysts expect that Land Securities Group will post 49.8433829 EPS for the current fiscal year.

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

