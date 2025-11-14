CIBC Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Stock

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MFC. Barclays boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Manulife Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$50.56.

Manulife Financial stock traded up C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$48.47. 2,925,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,153,616. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$36.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.82. The stock has a market cap of C$81.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$44.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$43.44.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business had revenue of C$43.35 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 3.6104452 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manulife provides life insurance and wealth management products and services to individuals and group customers in Canada, the United States, and Asia. Manulife is one of Canada’s Big Three Life Insurance companies (the other two are Sun Life and Great West Life). As of Dec. 31, 2021, Manulife reported assets under management or administration of about CAD $1.4 trillion.

