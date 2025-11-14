Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Stock Price Up 8.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

Celcuity, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) shares were up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Friday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $96.00 to $108.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. Celcuity traded as high as $93.04 and last traded at $92.9760. Approximately 696,304 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 727,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CELC. Needham & Company LLC set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Celcuity from $68.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on Celcuity from $28.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Celcuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Celcuity in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CELC. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Celcuity in the third quarter worth $679,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Celcuity in the third quarter worth about $3,101,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celcuity during the 3rd quarter worth about $294,000. Perbak Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Celcuity during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celcuity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $963,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.20.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Celcuity, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

