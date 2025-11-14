Tvardi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVRD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tvardi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVRD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.24, Zacks reports. Tvardi Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 565.83% and a negative net margin of 678.79%.

Tvardi Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TVRD traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.07. 127,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,375. Tvardi Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $43.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tvardi Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tvardi Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $2,617,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Tvardi Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $3,219,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tvardi Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $583,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tvardi Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 419,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,335,000 after purchasing an additional 20,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Tvardi Therapeutics by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 19,126 shares during the last quarter. 44.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TVRD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Tvardi Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Tvardi Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded Tvardi Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Barclays set a $5.00 target price on Tvardi Therapeutics and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut shares of Tvardi Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Tvardi Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body’s peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

