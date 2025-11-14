Tvardi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVRD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tvardi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVRD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.24, Zacks reports. Tvardi Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 565.83% and a negative net margin of 678.79%.
Tvardi Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of TVRD traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.07. 127,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,375. Tvardi Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $43.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.20.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tvardi Therapeutics
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tvardi Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $2,617,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Tvardi Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $3,219,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tvardi Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $583,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tvardi Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 419,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,335,000 after purchasing an additional 20,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Tvardi Therapeutics by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 19,126 shares during the last quarter. 44.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TVRD
Tvardi Therapeutics Company Profile
Cara Therapeutics, Inc, an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body’s peripheral nervous system and immune cells.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tvardi Therapeutics
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Fiserv Has NEVER Done This Before—Is It a Screaming Buy?
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- Eli Lilly Strikes Deal With Trump: Why Shares Are Up 10% Since
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Here’s What We Learned From AST SpaceMobile’s Q3 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Tvardi Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tvardi Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.