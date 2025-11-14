Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $28.67 million during the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 1.86%.

Sypris Solutions Trading Up 4.5%

NASDAQ SYPR traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $2.08. 9,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,558. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.99 million, a P/E ratio of -20.84 and a beta of 0.92. Sypris Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $3.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sypris Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

