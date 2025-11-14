Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Given New C$17.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FRU. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$14.50 to C$15.25 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares raised their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freehold Royalties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.05.

Freehold Royalties Stock Performance

Shares of FRU stock traded up C$0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$14.64. The stock had a trading volume of 716,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.53. Freehold Royalties has a twelve month low of C$10.53 and a twelve month high of C$14.69.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$74.36 million for the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a net margin of 42.42% and a return on equity of 14.43%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Freehold Royalties will post 0.7581169 earnings per share for the current year.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd is in acquiring and managing Oil and Gas royalties. It operates in two segments: Canada, which includes exploration and evaluation assets and the petroleum and natural gas interests in Western Canada; and the United States, which includes petroleum and natural gas interests held in the Permian (Midland and Delaware), Eagle Ford, Haynesville and Bakken basins primarily located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota.

