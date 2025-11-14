Berenberg Bank Issues Positive Forecast for Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Stock Price

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 550 to GBX 600 in a report issued on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Frontier Developments from GBX 310 to GBX 390 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Peel Hunt lifted their price target on shares of Frontier Developments from GBX 446 to GBX 620 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 536.67.

Get Frontier Developments alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FDEV

Frontier Developments Stock Up 0.2%

LON FDEV traded up GBX 1 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 534. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,441. The firm has a market capitalization of £193.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 458.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 359.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.70. Frontier Developments has a twelve month low of GBX 175.60 and a twelve month high of GBX 588.56.

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 10th. The company reported GBX 42.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Frontier Developments had a negative net margin of 24.05% and a negative return on equity of 30.43%. Analysts anticipate that Frontier Developments will post 7.0917759 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David John Braben sold 44,407 shares of Frontier Developments stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 463, for a total transaction of £205,604.41. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 96,807 shares of company stock worth $40,832,744 and sold 450,058 shares worth $184,492,636. Company insiders own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

About Frontier Developments

(Get Free Report)

Frontier is a leading independent developer and publisher of video games for PC and console, creating immersive and fun gameplay, with unparalleled artistic quality.

At Frontier, we specialise in creating endless possibilities in playful, fun and creative worlds. From some of the world’s biggest licensed entertainment and sporting franchises, to intricately crafted worlds where players can explore and make their mark, our games are all underpinned by our unwavering passion for creating compelling and innovative experiences that continue to inspire and delight our players.

We have created games that have defined genres, been critically acclaimed, and reached many millions of players.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.