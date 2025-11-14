Maxim Group Lowers TuHURA Biosciences (NASDAQ:HURA) Price Target to $8.00

TuHURA Biosciences (NASDAQ:HURA – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Maxim Group from $15.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 269.52% from the company’s previous close.

HURA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of TuHURA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TuHURA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Shares of TuHURA Biosciences stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.17. 102,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,687. The stock has a market cap of $110.97 million and a PE ratio of -1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average is $2.75. TuHURA Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $7.20.

TuHURA Biosciences (NASDAQ:HURA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Suncoast Equity Management grew its stake in TuHURA Biosciences by 4.4% in the second quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 104,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of TuHURA Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TuHURA Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in TuHURA Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Merck & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in TuHURA Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TuHURA Biosciences, Inc (NASDAQ: HURA) is a Phase 3 registration-stage immuno-oncology company developing novel technologies to overcome resistance to cancer immunotherapy. TuHURA’s lead innate immune response agonist candidate, IFx-2.0, is designed to overcome primary resistance to checkpoint inhibitors.

