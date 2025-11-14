Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” Rating by Scotiabank

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$17.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$15.00. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CHE.UN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$15.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James Financial raised Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$16.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$18.29.

TSE:CHE.UN traded down C$0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$14.49. 527,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,295. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.02. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$8.50 and a 52 week high of C$15.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.31.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services to customers in North America and around the world. The company organized into four main operating segments: Sulphur Products and Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions and Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), Electrochemicals, and Corporate.

