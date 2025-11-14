Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” Rating by Scotiabank

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$17.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$15.00. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.32% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CHE.UN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$15.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James Financial raised Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$16.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$18.29.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services to customers in North America and around the world. The company organized into four main operating segments: Sulphur Products and Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions and Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), Electrochemicals, and Corporate.
