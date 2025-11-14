South Bow Corporation (NYSE:SOBO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

South Bow Corporation (NYSE:SOBO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, January 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st.

South Bow has a dividend payout ratio of 109.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect South Bow to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 117.0%.

South Bow Stock Performance

SOBO traded up $1.33 on Friday, hitting $27.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 582,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,207. South Bow has a 12 month low of $21.16 and a 12 month high of $29.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

South Bow ( NYSE:SOBO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.00 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that South Bow will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOBO. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in South Bow by 157.3% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of South Bow by 1,993.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in South Bow by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in South Bow by 11,672.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South Bow in the first quarter worth about $85,000.

About South Bow

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

