South Bow Corporation (NYSE:SOBO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

South Bow Corporation (NYSE:SOBO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, January 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st.
South Bow has a dividend payout ratio of 109.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect South Bow to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 117.0%.
South Bow Stock Performance
SOBO traded up $1.33 on Friday, hitting $27.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 582,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,207. South Bow has a 12 month low of $21.16 and a 12 month high of $29.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.69.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOBO. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in South Bow by 157.3% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of South Bow by 1,993.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in South Bow by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in South Bow by 11,672.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South Bow in the first quarter worth about $85,000.
About South Bow
South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than South Bow
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Fiserv Has NEVER Done This Before—Is It a Screaming Buy?
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Eli Lilly Strikes Deal With Trump: Why Shares Are Up 10% Since
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Here’s What We Learned From AST SpaceMobile’s Q3 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for South Bow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Bow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.