AleAnna (NASDAQ:ANNA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AleAnna (NASDAQ:ANNA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. AleAnna had a negative net margin of 50.06% and a negative return on equity of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $11.22 million during the quarter.

AleAnna stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,971. The firm has a market cap of $213.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.00 and a beta of -0.01. AleAnna has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $18.70. The company has a current ratio of 8.26, a quick ratio of 8.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.95.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of AleAnna in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANNA. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AleAnna in the second quarter worth $79,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AleAnna in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. NewGen Equity Long Short Fund acquired a new position in shares of AleAnna during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L.P. bought a new position in AleAnna in the third quarter valued at about $362,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AleAnna, Inc engages in oil and gas exploration and production activities. It focuses on Italy’s natural gas reserves and developing renewable energy solutions. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

