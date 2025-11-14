indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) CFO Naixi Wu Sells 5,261 Shares

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) CFO Naixi Wu sold 5,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total transaction of $21,990.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 87,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,404.04. This trade represents a 5.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

indie Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of INDI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,035,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,182,768. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.48 million, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.72. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $6.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.87.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $53.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.98 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 66.84% and a negative return on equity of 28.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. indie Semiconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On indie Semiconductor

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 32.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in indie Semiconductor by 27.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INDI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on indie Semiconductor from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of indie Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.60.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

