indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) CFO Naixi Wu Sells 5,261 Shares

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) CFO Naixi Wu sold 5,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total transaction of $21,990.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 87,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,404.04. This trade represents a 5.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
indie Semiconductor Stock Performance
Shares of INDI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,035,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,182,768. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.48 million, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.72. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $6.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.87.
indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $53.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.98 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 66.84% and a negative return on equity of 28.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. indie Semiconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
INDI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on indie Semiconductor from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of indie Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.60.
indie Semiconductor Company Profile
indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.
