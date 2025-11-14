Insider Buying: Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:TPZ) Director Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) Director Andrew Iseman bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.20 per share, for a total transaction of $42,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,400. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 1.3%

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.10. 12,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,935. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $22.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 233.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,678 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 26,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uhlmann Price Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 39.9% during the third quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC now owns 75,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 21,418 shares in the last quarter.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

