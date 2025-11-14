Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.86% from the stock’s previous close.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down from $185.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.07.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $224.42. The company had a trading volume of 9,408,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,620,147. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $123.74 and a 12 month high of $242.50. The firm has a market cap of $178.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.84.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 23.88%.The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Materials has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.380 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 225.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,877,672 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,046,057,000 after acquiring an additional 10,305,182 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $1,604,002,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 617.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 9,129,483 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,869,170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856,576 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,409,320,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $1,085,600,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

