Varonis Systems (VRNS) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ: VRNS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/11/2025 – Varonis Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/3/2025 – Varonis Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $58.00 to $40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Varonis Systems was given a new $60.00 price target on by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Varonis Systems was downgraded by analysts at Baird R W from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/29/2025 – Varonis Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $55.00 to $40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Varonis Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $72.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Varonis Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $70.00.

10/29/2025 – Varonis Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $70.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Varonis Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $65.00 to $50.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Varonis Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Varonis Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2025 – Varonis Systems had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $79.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/24/2025 – Varonis Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $63.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/17/2025 – Varonis Systems had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $62.00 to $68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/14/2025 – Varonis Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $62.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/14/2025 – Varonis Systems had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/13/2025 – Varonis Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

10/8/2025 – Varonis Systems had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/29/2025 – Varonis Systems had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/27/2025 – Varonis Systems had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/24/2025 – Varonis Systems had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $61.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Guy Melamed sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.59, for a total transaction of $89,385.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 412,105 shares in the company, valued at $24,557,336.95. The trade was a 0.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,792 shares of company stock worth $940,149. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.