Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:XLP)

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 119,626 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 378% compared to the average daily volume of 25,038 put options.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 242.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 6,247,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $489,599,000 after buying an additional 4,423,172 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $272,718,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 8,306.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,170,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,203 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3,047.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,626,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,102 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 20,234.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,448,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,524 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.24. The company had a trading volume of 10,674,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,190,854. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.34. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.53. Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund has a twelve month low of $75.16 and a twelve month high of $84.35.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

