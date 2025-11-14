Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.26), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $3.13 million during the quarter. Knightscope had a negative net margin of 256.09% and a negative return on equity of 181.81%.

Knightscope Price Performance

KSCP traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $5.45. 500,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,215. Knightscope has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $22.02. The stock has a market cap of $53.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KSCP shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Knightscope in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Knightscope in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Lake Street Capital set a $8.00 target price on Knightscope and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered Knightscope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Knightscope from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knightscope

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSCP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Knightscope during the third quarter worth $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knightscope during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Knightscope by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 13,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knightscope by 9.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 276,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 24,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.61% of the company’s stock.

About Knightscope

Knightscope, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, deploys, and supports autonomous security robots (ASR) in the United States. Its products include K3 and K5 ASRs designed to roam a geo-fenced area autonomously by utilizing numerous sensors and lasers, either on a random basis or based on a particular patrolling algorithm to navigate around people, vehicles, and objects in dynamic indoor or outdoor environments; K1, an ASR for used in indoors or outdoors and at ingress/egress points for both people and vehicles; and K7, a multi-terrain ASR.

Further Reading

