Contrasting ATP Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ATPAQ) and Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE)

ATP Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ATPAQ – Get Free Report) and Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares ATP Oil & Gas and Gran Tierra Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATP Oil & Gas N/A N/A N/A Gran Tierra Energy 7.17% 11.36% 3.28%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.7% of Gran Tierra Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Gran Tierra Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATP Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 0.00 Gran Tierra Energy 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ATP Oil & Gas and Gran Tierra Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Given ATP Oil & Gas’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe ATP Oil & Gas is more favorable than Gran Tierra Energy.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ATP Oil & Gas and Gran Tierra Energy”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATP Oil & Gas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Gran Tierra Energy $614.07 million 0.25 -$6.29 million ($2.51) -1.74

ATP Oil & Gas has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gran Tierra Energy.

Summary

Gran Tierra Energy beats ATP Oil & Gas on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ATP Oil & Gas

ATP Oil & Gas Corporation is engaged in the acquisition, development and production of oil and natural gas properties. As of December 31, 2011, the Company had estimated net proved reserves of 118.9 Million barrels of crude oil equivalent (MMBoe), of which approximately 75.9 MMboe (64%) were in the Gulf of Mexico and 42.9 MMBoe (36%) were in the North Sea. The reserves consisted of 78.6 Million barrels (MMBbls) of oil (66%) and 241.5 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of natural gas (34%). Its proved reserves in the deepwater area of the Gulf of Mexico account for 62% of the Company’s total proved reserves and its proved reserves on the Gulf of Mexico Outer Continental Shelf account for 2% of its total proved reserves. During the year ended December 31, 2011, it acquired three licenses in the Mediterranean Sea covering potential natural gas resources in the deepwater off the coast of Israel (East Mediterranean). On August 17, 2012, ATP Oil And Gas Corp filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

