LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $1.11 million during the quarter. LGL Group had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 5.19%.

LGL Group Price Performance

Shares of LGL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.23. The stock had a trading volume of 685 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,105. The company has a market cap of $33.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.66 and a beta of 0.36. LGL Group has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $9.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.75.

About LGL Group

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of time and frequency instruments in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments and Merchant Investment. The company offers frequency and time reference standards; radio frequency (RF), digital, and optical time code distribution amplifiers; Network Time Protocol (NTP) servers; and redundancy auto switches.

