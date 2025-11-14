LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $1.11 million during the quarter. LGL Group had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 5.19%.
LGL Group Price Performance
Shares of LGL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.23. The stock had a trading volume of 685 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,105. The company has a market cap of $33.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.66 and a beta of 0.36. LGL Group has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $9.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.75.
About LGL Group
