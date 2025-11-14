DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Posts Earnings Results

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02), FiscalAI reports.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Stock Performance

DiaMedica Therapeutics stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.93. 635,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,612. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.42. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.19 and a fifty-two week high of $7.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.78 and its 200-day moving average is $5.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on DMAC shares. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DiaMedica Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DiaMedica Therapeutics news, major shareholder Jan Stahlberg acquired 338,265 shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $2,029,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 7,654,045 shares in the company, valued at $45,924,270. The trade was a 4.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 627,752 shares of company stock valued at $3,752,239 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 46,879.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 155,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 154,701 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 52,854 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 138.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 100,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 58,457 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 314,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 10.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on improving the lives of people suffering from serious diseases with a focus on acute ischemic stroke. Its lead candidate is DM199, a pharmaceutically active recombinant form of the human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II/III trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke, as well as that is in Phase 2 to treat cardio-renal disease.

