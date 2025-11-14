SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF $QEFA Shares Acquired by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.23% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 815,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,415,000 after purchasing an additional 25,701 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 734,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,694,000 after purchasing an additional 61,778 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 812.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 437,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,566,000 after acquiring an additional 389,806 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 206,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,343,000 after buying an additional 11,018 shares during the period. Finally, Hobart Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 43.5% during the second quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 179,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after purchasing an additional 54,383 shares during the period.

Get SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Price Performance

QEFA stock opened at $89.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.30 and a 200-day moving average of $85.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.01 million, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.76. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.97 and a fifty-two week high of $90.64.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Profile

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.