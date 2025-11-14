Omega Financial Group LLC Has $10.19 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Omega Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 3.6% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $347,000. Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 80,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,721,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 8,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nixon Peabody Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 27.4%

IEFA stock opened at $88.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.59. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $66.95 and a 12-month high of $87.36. The firm has a market cap of $152.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

